New York State Dairy princess among students whose SUNY trips abroad are cancelled

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Alexis Payne received the email she had been dreading: her college trip abroad has been cancelled.

Payne, who has been to the New York State Fair as both a Lewis County and state-level dairy princess, was planning to study agriculture in Greece for two weeks in May.

She was one of 20 students accepted to the program.

SUNY campuses across the state informed students that any international trips this spring won’t be happening, as coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

On Wednesday, the Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the SUNY and CUNY study abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran, and South Korea were suspended.

All students part of the programs would have to return to the United States and begin a 14-day quarantine.

All five countries are part of either a “Level 2” or “Level 3” travel notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, “out of an abundance of caution,” SUNY and CUNY cancelled travel outside of the United States for the spring semester.

That includes SUNY Cobleskill’s Greece trip, where fewer people have been confirmed for coronavirus than in the United States.

