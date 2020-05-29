Local leaders frustrated with New York State’s Phase Two delay

(WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Chairman of the Madison County Board of Supervisors John Becker said that the Phase Two reopening of Central New York, the Mohawk Vallet and several other regions of Upstate New York has been delayed.

Many business owners have been preparing to reopen on Friday morning. At his briefing on Thursday afternoon, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon instilled confidence that Central New York would enter Phase Two reopening on Friday.

At the same time McMahon was delivering his daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told an Albany radio station: “When the opening of Phase One ends, we’ll give the experts all the data. It’s posted on the web, but we will let them analyze it. And if they think we should move forward, we move forward.”

McMahon released the following statement on Thursday night:

As we’ve discussed, Central New York has met all the metrics to enter into Phase Two. We anticipate the state will release guidance imminently so our local businesses can affirm they met the necessary guidelines for reopening. Our small businesses can then begin their economic recovery for their employees and families. We look forward to hearing more from Governor Cuomo tomorrow at his daily briefing on Phase Two restart. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

In a briefing in Utica on Thursday night, Picente said the following:

It’s an insult to every business in this community that has been struggling… this is stupid.

