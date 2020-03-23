New York State DMV offices close, in-person services suspended

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Department of Motor Vehicles offices across New York State have suspended their in-person services in response to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving some with questions about what to do with scheduled reservations and appointments.

To help slow the spread, the DMV has closed their offices until further notice. This includes both state and county-run offices and auto bureaus.

As a result, all in-office reservations, scheduled road tests and salvage vehicle appointments are also canceled.

Any driver’s license, non-driver ID or registration set to expire on or after March 1, 2020, will be extended until further notice.

All hearings for traffic violations are postponed through April 17, 2020.

This extension does not include insurance coverage requirements. Insurance coverage still needs to be maintained during this period.

These are extraordinary times and at the direction of Governor Cuomo we are taking broad action to protect the health and safety of the public and our workers. We will continue to offer a wide selection of online transactions during this shutdown so New Yorkers can continue to do business with the DMV. Mark Schroeder – DMV Commissioner

New Yorkers can still renew driver’s licenses, non-driver IDs and registrations by mail and online. However, those registering for the first time will need to do so in person once the office reopens.

Customers can also obtain a driver record and change your address online.

As we all know the lines at the DMV normally take a while, you’ll need to budget that amount of time when going online too.

The DMV says you can expect some delays as processing transactions are probably going to take some time.

Also, if you have an inspection, those stations are deemed essential and will stay open for business.