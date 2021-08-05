New York State doesn’t plan to issue any guidance for reopening of schools, governor’s office confirms

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms to NewsChannel 9 neither his office nor the State Health Department will issue any kind of guidance for the reopening of schools next month.

The spokesperson blames the COVID-19 state of emergency having been rescinded.

Last week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said that he was prepared to create guidelines for schools if the state didn’t implement any.

“We will do back to school testing for faculty and all the districts just like we did last year so that we can try to find any pockets of the virus within staff. But as important we will have robust testing and screening in schools. I think that’s really important and we have received federal funding through the state of New York for that program,” McMahon said.