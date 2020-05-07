Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

New York State Fair food fest happening this weekend

Local News
TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Need another State Fair food fix? It is coming your way this weekend with fried dough, sausage sandwiches, gyros and wine slushies to go.

The family who brought Villa Pizze Fritte to the masses last weekend in the Orange Lot of the State Fairgrounds is teaming up with two other fair vendors for a State Fair food fest.

Once again, this will be drive-thru only. So, stay in your car and servers will take your orders.

This will happen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. in the Orange Lot.

