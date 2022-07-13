SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Great New York State Fair is set to begin on August 24, but State Fair officials have a lot to do before they can open the gates.

Officials are reaching out for help in an attempt to fill hundreds of temporary positions during the 2022 State Fair.

The talent in which is needed to fulfill these positions include Guest Relations, Security, Safety, and Transportation. The fair is also looking to hire Superintendents for the Talent Showcase, Demonstration Kitchen, and Arts and Crafts.

The interim State Fair Director, Sean Hennessey says, “Each year, we are grateful to have about 1,600 employees help us throw one of the biggest and most fun events in New York State.” Hennessey adds, “There’s no way that we could showcase the best that our state has to offer without our temporary and summer employees. There are still plenty of opportunities to join our team.”

Descriptions for each position are provided below:

Guest Relations: Employees in Guest Relations roles welcome guests and provide information about the facilities, programs and services available at The Fair. Those in a Ticket Taker role will review and scan tickets at entry points.

Licensed Security Guard: In this role, employees will check all bags at entry points, and/or perform services at Chevy Court and Chevy Park concert locations. To be eligible for this position, applicants must have a Security Guard License.

Security: Security staff members are tasked with securing the premises and personnel by patrolling the Fairgrounds, guarding entry points and verifying visitors. To be eligible for this position, applicants need to complete an 8-hour course.

Safety: Safety employees will help guests as needed, ensuring all safety protocols are followed. No license is required for this position.

Tram Conductor: In this role, employees will help passengers on and off the back of trams, which follow a route that runs the perimeter of the Fairgrounds for the convenience of visitors.

Superintendent Roles include:

Talent Showcase: The Superintendent for the Talent Showcase is tasked with scheduling acts to perform in a youth talent competition, which takes place every day during The Fair at the Talent Showcase Stage.

Demonstration Kitchen: The Demonstration Kitchen Superintendent , will serve the Demonstration Kitchen – located in the Art & Home Center – by scheduling chefs and demonstrators at various times during the 13 days of the Fair.

Arts and Crafts: Located in the Art & Home Center, the Arts and Crafts Superintendent will oversee all the arts and crafts entries, starting in early August, with deliveries to the Fairgrounds. The Superintendent will organize and judge entries and set up the winning entries for display before he Fair starts. They will also coordinate the return of entries to exhibitors after the Fair.

Regular summer employment opportunities include:

State Fair Worker: In this role, employees perform manual tasks, including grounds work, cleaning and maintenance services.

Trades Generalist: Employees working as Trade Generalists perform journey-level work in one trade, and skilled and semi-skilled level work in a combination of other trades in the repair and maintenance of facilities and equipment. To qualify, candidates must have four years of experience in a trade under a skilled journey level worker (which would provide training equivalent to that in an apprenticeship program). Apprenticeship training in a trade, or by completing technical courses at a school, institute or branch of the Armed Services, may be substituted on a year-by-year basis.

Administrative: The Administrative role provides entry-level clerical and office support. This includes answering phones, data entry, typing and other document preparation tasks.

The Fair goes from August 24 through September 5.

For those interested in any of these positions, you are encouraged to email nysfairentrydepartment@agriculture.ny.gov and submit a cover letter and a resume. For more information on the State Fair, you can visit the State Fair’s website.