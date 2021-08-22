New York State Fair vaccination clinic offers convenience to fair-goers

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Enjoying sausage, peppers, and onions one minute and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine the next is what drew Eugene Regan to get a COVID-19 shot at the Great New York State Fair.

That wasn’t the only deciding factor though. He said the convenience of walking into the Art and Home Center on the fairgrounds and receiving the one-and-done Johnson and Johnson vaccine also played a role.

“I don’t want to bring it home to my family, so I thought it was time you know,” Regan said.

He added that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Delta variant was another factor in his decision to get the vaccine. He said at this point it’s not a matter of if you’re going to get the virus, but when.

“I mean I was a little hesitant at first, but you know my family, I have a lot of family members that are nurses, so they were constantly on me about getting it,” he said.

And now that he’s vaccinated, Regan’s encouraging others to do the same.

“What do you have to lose? I mean if you don’t get it you’re going to lose your life,” Eugene regan

For people still on the fence about getting the vaccine, the Department of Health has an information booth located in the Science and Industry Building at the NYS Fair with all the information you need to know.

The vaccination clinic will be open throughout the 18-day New York State Fair from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day. For more information click here.