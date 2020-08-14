New York State Fair would’ve been 1 week from Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back in January before the pandemic hit, the governor announced a newly expanded 18-day New York State Fair.
Friday, August 14 would mark one week before the start of the extended fair.
The governor’s decision to call the fair off was only the second time in history that the fair wouldn’t happen. The first time was during World War II.
Tickets from this year can be used next year or be refunded.
Last year’s tickets that would have been honored this year will also be honored next year.
The 2021 New York State Fair is scheduled for August 20 to September 6.
