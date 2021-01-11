New York State Fairgrounds will be mass distribution site for COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fairgrounds will be a mass distribution site for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is working with the Onondaga County Health Department to facilitate the distribution process.

The fairgrounds site opens on Wednesday, along with Javits Convention Center in New York City and the Westchester County Convention Center.

There will also be 19 other distribution sites across New York State.

