Peak fall foliage colors have come and gone across Central New York over the last week. The New York State Department of Economic Development is reporting all of Upstate New York is past their peak colors. While you may find a few splashes of color into the start of the weekend locally, your best bet for finding color now is to travel downstate closer to New York City and Long Island.

Here are the latest reports passed along the Economic Development Department.

FINGER LAKES:

Monroe County spotters in Greece expect past-peak leaves with near-total leaf change and significant droppage. Spotters in the Rochester suburb of Brighton report past-peak colors, with some bright yellow, gold, orange leaves, mixed with brown and russet leaves should remain through the weekend, along with some nice, red-leafed trees adding a boost to the fall color array. Foliage in Wayne County is now past-peak in Lyons, with nearly complete leaf transition and a mix of yellow and deep red leaves of average brilliance, along with some bright orange leaves.

GREATER NIAGARA:

Erie County observers in East Aurora report that foliage is past-peak, with some reddish-brown and yellow leaves of average brilliance expected to remain through the weekend. In Niagara County, Lewiston spotters report past-peak foliage with 100% leaf change and some muted red and yellow leaves.

HUDSON VALLEY:

In Putnam County, look for peak conditions in Cold Spring, where spotters anticipate 80% leaf change with brilliant shades of red, yellow, orange, and purple, along with a small number of green leaves and leaf droppage. Color change is more advanced along the surrounding major roads including State Routes 301, 403, 9, 9D, and the Taconic State Parkway, with peak and past-peak colors. The leaves along the hiking trails are slightly less changed.

In Westchester County, White Plains observers are reporting peak foliage with 70% leaf change, and bright red, green, and yellow leaves, along with some droppage. In Rockland County, New City will be peak, with 90% transition and bright red, orange, and yellow leaves. Spotters at Bear Mountain State Park expect past-peak foliage, with nearly complete leaf change and vibrant shades of yellow and red, along with significant leaf droppage.

In Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie foliage spotters predict that leaves will be just-past-peak this weekend, with 80% color change and red and green leaves of average brilliance, despite some leaf droppage. Spotters in Beacon and Fishkill expect past-peak leaves, with 80% color change and average-to-bright yellow, red, and reddish-brown leaves, plus significant droppage. In Orange County, Cornwall observers predict that leaves will be past-peak with 80% color change and mostly yellow and brown leaves of average brilliance, along with extensive leaf droppage. Foliage will also be past-peak in Newburgh, with spotters expecting 90% color change and yellow, orange, and some remaining red leaves of average brilliance.

NEW YORK CITY:

Brooklyn spotters in Williamsburg and Greenpoint predict peak foliage this weekend, with 75% leaf change and green and yellow shades of average brilliance. In central Brooklyn, reports from the Crown Heights and Prospect Heights neighborhoods also expect peak foliage with 60% color change and average-to-bright yellow leaves, along with shades of orange, red, and purple. Peak foliage is expected on Staten Island, according to observers at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, Silver Lake Park, and Clove Lake Park who predict 65% or more transition and average-to-brilliant yellow, orange, and red leaves.

In Manhattan, reports from the Upper West Side are predicting near-peak foliage with 60% color change and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Midtown spotters at Bryant Park anticipate midpoint to near-peak conditions, with 50-55% color change and orange, green, and some yellow leaves of average brilliance.