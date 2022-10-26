SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Heading into the final weekend of October, foliage across much of Central New York was transitioning from peak to just past peak conditions. A number of cool mornings over the last couple of weeks have led to leaf conditions that many are reporting as the best in years.

The following reports come directly from the New York State Department of Economic Development.

FINGER LAKES:

Peak foliage is expected in Cortland County around Cortland, with 75% change and very brilliant red, orange, and yellow leaves. Seneca County spotters in Seneca Falls anticipate peak foliage this weekend, with 75% color change and bright, very brilliant leaves.

In Monroe County, spotters reporting from Greece expect peak and past-peak foliage this weekend with nearly complete leaf change and vivid to brilliant shades of red and orange, along with some yellow, green, and brown leaves, and significant droppage. To the south, spotters in the Rochester suburb of Brighton also expect peak and past-peak foliage, with 90% change and bright yellow and yellow-green leaves on beech, poplar, and hickory trees, along with some orange and red leaves on maples. Onondaga County reports predict just-past-peak foliage in Syracuse with more than 50% color change, muted yellow leaves, and significant droppage.

In Cayuga County, spotters in Auburn are predicting past-peak leaves with 95% color change, and red and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Foliage will be mostly past peak in Chemung County near Elmira, with average shades of yellow and rust, and some remaining brilliant red and orange. Ontario County observers from Marcus Whitman Middle School in Rushville report past-peak foliage with 95% change and bright red, yellow, orange, and green leaves, along with significant droppage. Spotters reporting from Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Canandaigua, and along the New York State Thruway from Naples to Victor, expect past-peak foliage with 90% color change and deep red and deep orange leaves among some bright patches, and significant leaf droppage.

Foliage will be past-peak in Schuyler County, according to Watkins Glen, Burdett, and Rock Stream spotters, with 75% leaf change, muted shades of orange and brown, and significant leaf droppage. In Steuben County, reports from Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell are predicting past-peak foliage with nearly complete leaf change and bright to very brilliant shades of gold, brown, orange, red, and burgundy. Wayne County spotters in Lyons also predict past-peak foliage this weekend, with 95% leaf change and yellow leaves of average brilliance, along with some bright patches of orange, and deep red leaves.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

Peak and past-peak foliage will be found in the Cazenovia area of Madison County, with 95% color change and very brilliant red and orange leaves. Oneida County spotters in Utica note significant leaf droppage and predict past-peak foliage for the weekend, with more than 90% color change and average-to-bright shades of yellow, red, and orange. In Schoharie County, foliage will be past-peak, with nearly complete color change and average shades of yellow, orange, and brown. Other reporting stations in the region are now past-peak.

1000 ISLANDS-SEAWAY:

Oswego County foliage will be past peak this weekend, with nearly complete leaf change and bright red and orange leaves, along with touches of yellow and purple. Bright foliage continues to highlight the landscape across the western parts of the county; however, winds are starting to bring down leaves throughout the county’s eastern edge. Foliage is now past-peak in Jefferson County, according to spotters in Alexandria Bay, who anticipate nearly complete leaf change with bright bronze and gold leaves, along with some pockets of red and orange

CAPITAL-SARATOGA:

Albany County reports from the Cohoes Falls predict past-peak foliage this weekend, with 90-95% leaf change, and orange and gold leaves of average brilliance, as well as significant leaf droppage. Spotters at John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville also expect past-peak foliage with an abundance of mostly brilliant yellow and orange leaves, along with some brown leaves. Other reporting stations in the region are now past-peak.

HUDSON VALLEY:

Dutchess County spotters reporting from Beacon predict that foliage will be at peak this weekend, with 70% leaf change and many bright shades of yellow, orange, and red, along with some purple. Spotters in Hopewell Junction are predicting peak foliage with 75-80% leaf change and bright red, yellow, and orange leaves, along with some remaining green leaves. Foliage in Poughkeepsie will be less changed, with up to 50% color transition and emerging red leaves of average brilliance.

Orange County observers in Newburgh predict peak foliage this weekend, with 85% leaf change and bright shades of red and orange. Peak foliage will also be arriving in the Cornwall area, with 55% leaf transition expected showcasing an abundance of yellow leaves of average brilliance. Reports from Middletown and Goshen predict near-peak foliage, with 65% color change and bright yellow and orange leaves.

In Putnam County, Cold Spring spotters expect near-peak to peak conditions with about 65% leaf change and brilliant shades of red, yellow, orange, and purple. Along the surrounding major roads, including State Routes 301, 403, 9, 9D, and the Taconic State Parkway, the color is much more developed, with peak and past-peak conditions. Colors along the hiking trails will be near-peak to peak.

In Rockland County, peak foliage will arrive at Bear Mountain State Park this weekend, with 75% color change and average-to-vibrant shades of red, gold, green, and brown. Foliage in New City will be near-peak, with 65% transition and brilliant green, red, orange, and yellow leaves. In Westchester County, spotters in White Plains report that near-peak foliage is expected to remain through the weekend with 60% change and bright red, green, and yellow leaves.