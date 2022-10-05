SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Empire State Development Division of Tourism issued its first Fall Foliage report for the month of October, and parts of the state are nearing peak colors heading into the Columbus Day holiday weekend. Peak colors can be found in parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Southern Tier.

Here is a breakdown of some of the regions as reported by the State of New York.

ADIRONDACKS:

In the Adirondacks, travelers to the Tupper Lake area in Franklin County will find beautiful peak foliage this weekend with 90% color change, according to spotters at Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab Lake. Bright, breezy days and frosty nights have accelerated leaf change with a splendid palette of saffron, turmeric, yam, curry, paprika, ginger, cinnamon, eggplant, dandelion, buttercup, caramel, vermilion, and chili pepper-colored leaves, while mums and asters adorn the forest. Foliage will also be at its peak in Saranac Lake with an 85% color change with a bright and brilliant mix of reds, oranges, and yellows. In Malone, spotters are predicting 45% color change with an evolving array of bright red, yellow, and orange leaves.

In Hamilton County, spotters in Lake Pleasant predict peak foliage this weekend with 95% color change and average to bright red and orange leaves. Most areas seem to be changing rapidly and with little leaf droppage. Long Lake observers note an accelerated rate of change and are expecting near-peak foliage with 85% transition and brilliant shades of red, yellow, and purple, along with some bright orange. Look for pockets of leaves at higher elevations to be at peak, with lower elevations a day or two behind. Spotters in Speculator anticipate peak foliage with more than 75% change highlighted by bright yellows and reds. Greater foliage change is expected at higher elevations. Benson spotters at Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center are expecting near-peak foliage with 70% change and very brilliant shades of red, yellow, and purple.

In Herkimer County, spotters in Old Forge predict peak colors this weekend with 90% leaf change and an abundance of brilliant reds, especially on the shores of lakes and rivers. All shades of orange are flourishing, with golds and yellows in abundance against the green pines.

In Essex County, spotters in Newcomb predict peak conditions this weekend with 80-90% transition and very bright orange and yellow leaves, plus splashes of bright red on the mountains and along roadsides. Lake Placid spotters expect near-peak leaves with 85% color change and brilliant yellows, along with bright shades of orange, red, and burnt orange. Ticonderoga foliage should be around 60% color change and passing midpoint, with shades of yellow, peach, and some red. Spotters at Whiteface Mountain and the surrounding area expect near peak conditions with 40-60% change and very bright orange, yellow, red, and green leaves, while reports from Crown Point predict foliage at the midpoint of change with 40-50% color change with shades of gold, yellow, rust, highlighted by occasional bright orange or red.

CATSKILLS:

In the Catskills, Greene County foliage spotters at higher elevations in the towns of Hunter and Windham predict near-peak foliage this weekend with 75% change and red, green, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Catskill spotters report foliage at the midpoint of change with at least 50% transition. In Delaware County, observers from Delhi predict near-peak foliage with 75-80% color transition and an abundance of brilliant shades of purple, orange, yellow, and red.

In Ulster County, Belleayre Mountain Ski Area reports that fall colors are popping and predict near-peak conditions with 80% color change highlighted by bright orange leaves and some shades of red. Observers from Kingston expect about 50% transition with bright yellow, green, and orange leaves. Fall colors are quickly arriving in Sullivan County around Liberty, with 60% change and yellow, orange, and red leaves of average brilliance, while spotters in Forestburgh report a 50% change with purple, yellow, and orange leaves.

FINGER LAKES:

In the Finger Lakes, Steuben County spotters in Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell are predicting near-peak foliage this weekend with up to 75% color change and bright to very brilliant shades of gold, yellow, and orange, along with some red. Foliage is heading toward the midpoint of change in Tioga County, according to Owego observers, where leaves may be up to 40% changed. Chemung County reports from Elmira predict foliage around the midpoint of change with 40% transition and increasing yellow, dark red, and orange leaves of average brilliance.

In the Monroe County community of Greece, expect a little less than 40% change this weekend with green leaves giving way to the brighter shades of red and orange, plus a good amount of yellow. Look for slightly less change in the City of Rochester and areas nearer to Lake Ontario. Spotters reporting from the Rochester suburb of Brighton expect a 30% change with average to bright yellow leaves in maples, hickory trees, and white ash trees. Green-yellow leaves are starting to appear on Kentucky coffee trees, and red and orange leaves are beginning to show on maple and sassafras trees. Though not trees, the dogwoods and burning bushes showing vibrant red and dark red leaves.

Ontario County spotters in Canandaigua predict foliage approaching the midpoint of change with up to 40% color transition and red and yellow leaves, while reports from Marcus Whitman Middle School in Rushville expect 20% change and some red and yellow leaves appearing. In Cortland County, spotters in Downtown Cortland are predicting a 30% change with red leaves of average brilliance beginning to appear over the green and yellow. In Tompkins County, Ithaca spotters are predicting a 35% transition with average to bright shades of orange, yellow, and red. In the northeast portion of the county, some spots are near peak, while the southern and western portions of the county is around the midpoint of change, and even greener around Cayuga Lake.

Wayne County observers in Lyons are expecting foliage to be near the midpoint of change with a 30% transition and an increasing amount of yellow, orange, and deep red leaves. Yates County spotters in Penn Yan predict a 25% color change with average shades of yellow and green along with pops of red. Schuyler County spotters in Watkins Glen, Burdett, and Rock Stream are predicting a 20% foliage change with mostly yellow and red leaves. Cayuga County spotters from Auburn expect more than 15% change with more red and yellow leaves of average brilliance appearing. In Onondaga County, spotters at Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse predict a 15-25% change with hints of seasonal colors of average brilliance.

1000 ISLANDS:

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, St. Lawrence County spotters in Colton predict near-peak foliage this weekend with bright red, orange, and green leaves. Jefferson County reports from Alexandria Bay expect foliage will be at the midpoint of change with 50% color transition. In Oswego County, observers in Oswego are predicting at least 35% change, with bright shades of red and orange underscored by pops of golden yellow and deep purples.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

In Central New York, Otsego County, reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta are predicting 50% change this weekend with muted shades of yellow and orange, plus a little red. Some trees appear bare, while others are fully green. Observers from Goodyear Lake in Milford predict a 45% transition with green, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance. Chenango County foliage should be at the midpoint of change near Norwich, with 50% change featuring seasonal colors of average brilliance.

In Oneida County, Utica observers predict 45% foliage change this weekend with varying shades of red and orange. In Broome County, Binghamton spotters are predicting leaves to be at the midpoint of change with a 45% transition highlighted by bright reds and oranges. In Herkimer County, reports from Herkimer are predicting 40% change, while Schoharie County observers in Sharon Springs expect foliage to be at the midpoint of change with average autumnal hues.

CHAUTAUQUA-ALLEGHENY:

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Cattaraugus County observers in Little Valley expect foliage to be just past the midpoint of change this weekend with 60% leaf transition and featuring variations of orange, accented by yellows and reds. Spotters at Allegany State Park expect at least 55% change and near-peak conditions, while reports from Machias predict at least 30% change with red and yellow leaves of average brilliance.

In Chautauqua County, reports from Chautauqua Institution predict 50% foliage change, with bright yellow, red, and orange leaves. The inland area of the county along Chautauqua Lake, Findley Lake, and the Greater Jamestown area should experience foliage at the midpoint of change with varying seasonal shades. The Lake Erie shoreline is expected to be nearing the midpoint of change.