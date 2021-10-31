New York State Field Band Championships held at the Carrier Dome; click here for current scores

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Field Band Championships is being held at the Carrier Dome on Sunday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The show order is as follows:

Show #1 – Small School 3 & Small School 2

Show #2 – Large School 3 & Large School 2

Show #3 – Small School 1 & National Class

Competing schools are as follows:

Small School 3

Norwich

Leroy

Floral Park

Falconer-Frewsburg

Marcus Whitman

Pioneer

Small School 2

Jordan-Elbridge

Roslyn

Johnson City

Union-Endicott

Midland Park

Division Ave

Phoenix

Vestal

Westmoreland

Large School 3

Copiague

East Ramapo

Hilton

Auburn

Walt Whitman

Greece

Hicksville

Large School 2

Rome Free Academy

West Seneca

Kingston

Horseheads

Webster

Sachem

Corning-PP

Orchard Park

Huntington

Small School 1

New Hartford

Medina

Mohonasen

ESM

Oswego

Malverne

Mineola

East Irondequoit

Central Square

National Class

CNS

West Genesee

Brentwood

Baldwinsville

Liverpool

Jamestown

Lancaster

Arlington

Victor

Scores for each show are pictured below.

This story will be updated as scores continue to come in.