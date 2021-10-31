New York State Field Band Championships held at the Carrier Dome; click here for current scores

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Field Band Championships is being held at the Carrier Dome on Sunday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The show order is as follows:

Show #1 – Small School 3 & Small School 2
Show #2 – Large School 3 & Large School 2
Show #3 – Small School 1 & National Class

Competing schools are as follows:

Small School 3
Norwich
Leroy
Floral Park
Falconer-Frewsburg
Marcus Whitman
Pioneer

Small School 2
Jordan-Elbridge
Roslyn
Johnson City
Union-Endicott
Midland Park
Division Ave
Phoenix
Vestal
Westmoreland

Large School 3
Copiague
East Ramapo
Hilton
Auburn
Walt Whitman
Greece
Hicksville

Large School 2
Rome Free Academy
West Seneca
Kingston
Horseheads
Webster
Sachem
Corning-PP
Orchard Park
Huntington

Small School 1
New Hartford
Medina
Mohonasen
ESM
Oswego
Malverne
Mineola
East Irondequoit
Central Square

National Class
CNS
West Genesee
Brentwood
Baldwinsville
Liverpool
Jamestown
Lancaster
Arlington
Victor

Scores for each show are pictured below.

image.png
image.png

This story will be updated as scores continue to come in.

CNY View

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

