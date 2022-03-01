NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV)– It was a mix of emotions for parents when Governor Hochul announced the end of the school mask mandate starting Wednesday, March 2.

Some were happy, others were nervous, but within hours of the mandate being lifted many were feeling confused.

A big question on everyone’s mind was what happens if my child’s exposed to the virus while at school and no one’s wearing a mask anymore?

The State Department of Health and the State Department of Education finally answered those questions late Tuesday night after issuing their formal guidance to superintendents.

According to the new rules if your child is identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive at school they’re still allowed to attend school but should wear a well-fitted face mask for 10 days straight regardless of vaccination status.

For those students, teachers, and staff who are exposed but vaccinated, the NYS DOH recommends they get tested five days after the exposure. For those that are exposed but unvaccinated, the guidance recommends more frequent testing throughout the 10 day period.

Now that most people will have masks off inside school, the way exposure is being defined has also changed. The new guidance says it’s if you’re less than 6 feet away from the infected person for a total of 15 minutes over a 24 hour period.

To figure out who qualifies schools must change the way they contact trace. The guidance offers two options. Contact tracing the traditional way, by identifying individual people who came in contact with the infected person or by a group or classroom setting. If schools choose to go this route that means a whole classroom could be considered exposed if someone in the class tests positive recommending the whole class mask up for 10 days.

Those that do test positive, must isolate for five days before returning to school. Upon returning they must wear a well-fitted face mask for days 6-10.

The NYS DOH guidance also encourages local health departments to assess conditions and tailor guidance to their jurisdiction. It will come down to each individual school district to implement these new rules.

The guidance continues on to say schools should keep using other mitigation measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. These include improved ventilation, access and encouragement of vaccination, surveillance testing, and access to free at-home test kits.

For a list of frequently asked questions about the new guidance click here.