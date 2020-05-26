New York State-funded Enhanced DeWitt Rail Yard project set to be finished by July

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Construction continues to move along on the Enhanced DeWitt Rail Yard Project which is on schedule to be finished by July.

The project is designed to reduce the cost of shipping and to make the region’s commodities more competitive.

New York State has invested about $19 million into the project and in turn CSX has committed to five days a week, reliable service.

It is estimated the project will reduce the cost of shipping goods to the Port of NY/NJ by about $500 per container.

When fully implemented it will also increase the number of containers coming in and out of the DeWitt Rail Yard by about 30,000.

“That’s 30-thousand containers of products, commodities from this region that currently get shipped by truck or don’t get shipped at all,” says Ron Epstein, executive deputy commissioner for the State Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the project.

The Rail Yard should be at full implementation in about three to five years.

Epstein tells NewsChannel 9 even before full implementation the region benefits from the project.

“It makes it much more competitive to move things like soy, dairy products, metals around the world. And there are markets such as Asia that are huge consumers of the products of this region,” he says.

Two massive, mobile cranes have been constructed to help make the handling of all these extra containers more efficient.

Trains can simply pull in right under the cranes, which will lift the containers onto the empty cars, or lift the containers off and automatically stack them on platforms currently being built in the yard.

Last mile truckers can then come in and take these containers to their final destinations.

Epstein says a very substantive traffic analysis has been done showing that the roadway there is sufficient for the projected level of traffic expected over the next several years.

He adds, “The commitment we made to the community is that as we approach 30,000 containers over the next several years we will revisit that traffic study and see what if any traffic improvements or any other roadway projects need to be implemented above and beyond 30,000.”

Here’s what’s left to do on the project:

The cranes have been built and as soon as the concrete cures, the goal is to test the cranes.

A new security gate system will go up by mid-June.

Most of the drainage work is finished but there’s still some grading work to do in the future so it looks undisturbed by the time it’s done.

In July the yard should start to see containers coming in and out of the region.

Epstein says, “With this project we certainly expect a lot of interest in others looking to locate or relocate their businesses or maybe even add jobs to their workforce, so we think this is going to be a catalyst. We think it’s going to support other activities that are going on.”

He cites the new Amazon warehouse under construction in Clay as one example.

