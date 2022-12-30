SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The average price per gallon of gas in New York State is $3.40, but as we ring in the new year, that could change.

A multi-county cap on gas tax has already expired in our area, including Onondaga, Oswego, and Oneida counties which put caps on their gas tax. They were only collecting taxes for up to three dollars per gallon, adding up to about 12 cents a gallon in savings.

New York’s gas tax holiday, which went into effect June 1 of this year, will come to an end this weekend. The state suspended those taxes on each gallon of gasoline which was a discount of around 16 cents per gallon according to AAA.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the gas tax suspension is not likely to be extended next year.

“They have been on a steady decline, and so at this point, we are saying those are revenues that we need to maintain our roads to make sure that we don’t have potholes in the wintertime,” Hochul said.

The good news? Even with the gas tax holiday coming to an end, the estimate of 16 cents per gallon added back on would only make the state average six cents higher than it was at this time last year when it stood at $3.50 per gallon.