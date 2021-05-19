New York State getting rid of capacity limits May 19th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday, May 19th New York State will get rid of capacity limits. However, businesses still need to maintain 6-feet of social distance.

Businesses can eliminate the social distancing requirement for vaccinated groups if patrons can prove they’re vaccinated with either their vaccination card or New York State Excelsior Pass.

As far as limits that remain — social gatherings are capped at 500 people outdoors and 250 people indoors.

Large-scale outdoor event venues, including professional and collegiate sports, will be at a 33-percent capacity.