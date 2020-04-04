New York State hiring employees to help with unemployment claims

(WSYR-TV) — It’s been a struggle for most New Yorkers to file for unemployment by phone and online. Because of this, New York State is hiring hundreds of additional workers to help with unemployment claims.
New York’s unemployment system has been overwhelmed due to to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims were filed last week alone in New York State. That’s a 2,700% increase compared to last year.
The state is reminding people it doesn’t matter when you file because you will be in line to get your benefits retro-active to the day you first lost your job.
To hear the Lieutenant Governor speak about the unemployment process, click here.
