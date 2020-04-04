Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

New York State hiring employees to help with unemployment claims

(WSYR-TV) — It’s been a struggle for most New Yorkers to file for unemployment by phone and online. Because of this, New York State is hiring hundreds of additional workers to help with unemployment claims.

New York’s unemployment system has been overwhelmed due to to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims were filed last week alone in New York State. That’s a 2,700% increase compared to last year.

The state is reminding people it doesn’t matter when you file because you will be in line to get your benefits retro-active to the day you first lost your job.

To hear the Lieutenant Governor speak about the unemployment process, click here.

