New York State just days away from statewide ban on single-use plastic bags

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Time to BYOB: Bring Your Own Bag! New York State is just days away from a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. That means you’ll have to bring your own bag when shopping.

Some stores will offer a paper bag substitute. 

The ban is a push to use more reusable items, working to keep unnecessary garbage out of the landfill.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected