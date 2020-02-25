New York State just days away from statewide ban on single-use plastic bags

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Time to BYOB: Bring Your Own Bag! New York State is just days away from a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. That means you’ll have to bring your own bag when shopping.

Some stores will offer a paper bag substitute.

The ban is a push to use more reusable items, working to keep unnecessary garbage out of the landfill.

