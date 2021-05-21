New York State Nurses Association continues to support mandatory mask-wearing

New York State is continuing to review the CDC’s new guidance on mask-use for fully vaccinated people.

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Nurses Association continues to strongly support a mandatory mask policy, particularly in settings where physical distancing cannot be achieved and when an individual cannot determine who has been fully vaccinated.

The New York State Nurses Association represents over 42,000 registered nurses in the state of New York.

On Monday, Governor Cuomo made the announcement that masks were no longer required for vaccinated people in certain settings.

Cuomo adopted the CDC’s guidance released last week.

National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the country, released a statement similar to that of the NYS Nurses Association after the CDC released the new guidance, saying they “condemn” the update.