New York State Parks campgrounds open for reservations starting Monday

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Monday, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation is now accepting camping reservations at state parks. The earliest reservation window for check-ins and arrivals is June 22, with campground density restrictions and social distancing measures in place.

⚠️ Please Know: Camping reservations opening today fall under the NY State Office of Parks & Recreation (https://t.co/1e3M1CDomY). Campgrounds operated under NYS Depart. of Environmental Conservation (Adirondack & Catskills) are not part of this opening. https://t.co/X5BHauYfDQ https://t.co/JHmdyKqiJe — NY State Parks (@NYstateparks) June 8, 2020

Because camping capacity is limited, all visitors have to make reservations in advance. Make your reservations by calling 1 (800) 456-CAMP or by going online. Reservations for cabins, cottages are campsites for tents, trailers, RVs, cabins, and yurts will likely fill quickly.

The Parks Department also wants to remind campers to follow regular State Parks rules in addition to wearing a face covering to keep campgrounds, parks, and beaches safe and open. You may be kicked out without a refund if you do not follow instructions.

Park Police and staff—”social distancing ambassadors”—will patrol monitoring campgrounds, picnic areas, beachfronts, lawns, and boardwalks for campers not following social distancing and crowd control measures. Campers will also be screened for COVID-19 upon check-in.

Density reduction and social distancing measures include:

No walk-up reservations

Restrooms and showers may reduce capacity and close more often for cleaning

Campers at individual sites must be household members

All events and programs suspended

COVID related signage throughout parks

Beaches, historic sites, and day-use areas are open to visitors statewide, and will return to charging regular entrance fees of $6 to $10 as regions reach phase two.

Campgrounds operated by the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation operate on a different schedule than Adirondack and Catskill Parks, which the Department of Environmental Conservation oversees.