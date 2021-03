PREBLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Flushing man was arrested after a traffic stop for having 116 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

Around 11 p.m. on March 29, New York State Police pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 81 north for traveling at a low speed and failing to stay in a lane. An investigation revealed about 116 pounds of marijuana in a car driven by Mateo Vargas Vega, 23, of Flushing.

Vargas Vega was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He will appear in court at a later date.