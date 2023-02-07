NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have released results from an operation last year that targeted individuals attempting to exploit children online.

From a September 2022 investigation, the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, conducted an operation targeting suspects who tried to exploit children online.

As a result of the operation, ten individuals were arrested as part of the multi-day operation and then prosecuted by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Army JAG Corps.

New York State Police arrested the following individuals for Attempted Rape in the second degree, class “D’ felony:

Travis R. Petrey , age 35 from Barbourville, KY

Rene L. St. Pierre , age 54 from Ogdensburg, NY

Michael J. Steria , age 49 from Carthage, NY

Brian T. LaPlatney , age 29 from Harrisville, NY

John W. Brown , age 47 from Chaumont, NY

Aimin Jiang , age 34 from Watertown, NY

David L. Eads, age 51 Brownville, NY

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division handled the following cases due to the suspects being active-duty soldiers: