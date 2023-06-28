LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two members of the Lowville Police Department were arrested by New York State Police following an investigation.

NYSP announced today, June 28, the arrests of Chief Randy Roggie and Sergeant Philip Turck.

Roogie is facing one charge of Official Misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Turck is facing one count of Falsifying Business Records (E-felony), one count of Official Misconduct (A-misdemeanor) and three counts of Petit Larceny (A-misdemeanor).

No further details were given on the charges by NYSP.

Both Turck and Roggie were processed and issued appearance tickets. They are scheduled to appear in the Town of Lowville Court on July 6 at 4 p.m.