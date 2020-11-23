New York State Police asking for public’s help in finding lost engagement ring

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a missing engagement ring that was lost on Oct. 28 this year.

(New York State Police)

The ring was last seen at the Wegmans on Oswego Road — Rt. 57 — in the Town of Clay.

The owner of the ring contacted the Wegmans and they told her that someone had called the store and reported finding a ring in the parking lot but did not leave a name or contact information.

If anyone has any information regarding the lost ring, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.