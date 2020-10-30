New York State Police crackdown on impaired drivers this Halloween weekend

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to crack down on impaired driving and underage drinking this Halloween weekend.

The special enforcement will run from Friday, Oct. 30 until Noon on Sunday, Nov. 1.

State Troopers will be highly visible throughout Halloween weekend looking for impaired and reckless drivers. Children and parents will be out walking and drivers need to exercise extreme caution. Make safety your top priority and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett

You can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols during this period.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee proudly supports this enforcement campaign that will help get impaired drivers off the road. Halloween should be a fun time for all those participating—don’t turn it into a tragic event by making the reckless decision to drive impaired. Have a plan to get home safely and watch for pedestrians. DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder

Law enforcement will also be looking for those who are using phones and other electronic devices while driving.

Drivers should also remember to move over for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles on the side of the road.

Troopers will be using marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles during this crackdown.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that from 2014 to 2018, 145 people were killed across the nation in impaired driving accidents on Halloween night.

According to NHTSA, 41% of motor vehicle fatalities on Halloween night involved impaired drivers.

During the crackdown in 2019, troopers arrested 280 people for impaired driving and issued 21,647 total tickets.

Troopers also investigated 2,092 accidents, which resulted in three deaths and 269 injured.

State Police will also be targeting the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details.

The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.

New York State Police, GTSC and NHTSA has these tips on preventing impaired driving: