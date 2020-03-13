New York State Police cracking down on drunk driving this weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As we move into St. Patrick’s Day weekend, though the parades may be canceled, many will still be celebrating, and State Police want to make sure you’re doing it responsibly. 

A drunk driving crackdown will begin on Friday and last through Wednesday. Drivers will notice an increase in state and local police as well as sobriety checkpoints.

