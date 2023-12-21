ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Governor Kathy Hochul was on hand to graduate 232 new New York State Troopers from the 213th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy on Thursday, December 21.

The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany on Thursday morning. The graduation of 232 new troopers now brings their ranks to 4,781 sworn members.

“I commend these 232 men and women for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The members of the New York State Police put their lives on the line each day to keep the rest of us safe – in a world where their mission has grown more challenging and complex. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want to thank the graduates for their hard work and perseverance – and welcome them to the long gray line.”

30 of the 232 new troopers will be serving Troop D, which is stationed out of Oneida. The Mohawk Valley will have 15 of them, who are listed below:

Trooper Cody R. Cotton of Little Falls,

Trooper Joshua E. Drake of Westmoreland,

Trooper Mirza Dzinic of Rome,

Trooper Connor P. Hinderling of Clinton,

Trooper Anthony M. Latella of Cassville,

Trooper Kevin L. Lohr of Durhamville,

Trooper Christopher M. Marleau of Prospect,

Trooper Dmitry Myalik of New Hartford,

Trooper Nathan G. Palmer of Verona,

Trooper Tyler M. Parent of Camden,

Trooper Daniel J. Rotach of Remsen,

Trooper Joseph A. Scarafile of New Hartford,

Trooper Ryan A. Svitak of Marcy,

Trooper Cameron S. Thompson of Herkimer, and

Trooper Theodore C. Upson of Newport.

“Today marks another significant moment in the proud history of the New York State Police,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick Chiumento said in a statement. “The graduation ceremony is one of our finest traditions and introduces a new generation of highly trained Troopers, who will serve the citizens of the State of New York with honor and integrity. They have endured months of intense training both within and outside the classroom and have earned their place in our ranks. I am proud to welcome these graduates to the most prestigious and well-respected law enforcement agency in the nation.”

The new Troopers will report for field duty on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at their respective troops. For the next ten weeks, new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior training officers.