MEXICO N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– State Police are investigating a motorcycle/car crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 104 and the I-81 Southbound exit ramp in the town of Mexico, located in Oswego County. The accident occurred at 5:17 p.m. on July 29.

A 2015 Dodge Dart, operated by Luke Gollaher, 27, from Adams Center N.Y., was exiting I-81 Southbound at exit 33. Gollaher was stopped at the intersection and attempted to make a left turn onto Rt. 104. Gollaher failed to yield the right of way to a 2009 Kawaski motorcycle, which was driven by Bruce W. Hinman, 74, from Parish N.Y.

Hinman was ejected from the motorcycle during the incident.

Upon emergency personal arrival, Hinman was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he has been listed in critical condition.

Gollaher was not injured during the incident, upon being tested on site, there was no signs of alcohol impairment present.

This investigation is ongoing.