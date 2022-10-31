TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County.

According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on State Route 3 struck, 38-year-old Megan E. Delong-Hahn from Mexico, NY who was walking in the eastbound lane.

Delong-Hahn was transported to Oswego Hospital where she later died.

Fulton Police say there was no evidence of alcoholic or illegal drug impairment on the part of the driver.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to call Fulton Police at (315) 366-6077.