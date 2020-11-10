New York State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Madison Co.

MADISON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Madison County.
There is a heavy police presence at Chittenango Falls.
NewsChannel 9 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.
