New York State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Madison Co.

MADISON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Madison County.

There is a heavy police presence at Chittenango Falls.

NewsChannel 9 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

