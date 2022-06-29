SANDY CREEK N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On June 27, the New York State Police in Pulaski, received a check a welfare complaint for a 29 year-old male, Charles W. Rothenburg.

On June 29, information pertaining to the search, resulted in Rothenburg being deceased in the residence at 5863 State Route 11, in the Town of Sandy Creek.

The investigation led to, Alva G. Parsons, age 62 from 5863 State Route 11 Sandy Creek, NY, being arrested for Murder 2nd degree, which is considered a class “A” felony. Parsons was transported to the Oswego County Jail and is awaiting CAP court arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking that anyone with information to call them at (315) 366-6000.