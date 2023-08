WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating the homicide of an 88-year-old Watertown woman.

State police are investigating the death of Rena Eves, who was found dead inside of her home located in the Beaver Meadows Apartments at 15615 Eimicke Place in the Town of Watertown. Eves was found at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

This investigation remains active at this time and State Police encourage anyone with information to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.