New York State Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Waterloo

New York State Police are assisting the Waterloo Police Department with an investigation on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (News 8 Photo/JOSH NAVARRO)

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are assisting the Waterloo Police Department with a “suspicious death” investigation Friday.

The scene of the investigation is centered around a white house off East River Street, just south of downtown Waterloo.

The investigation began around 10 a.m. Friday.

A nearby neighbor said this sort of thing never happens in the village.

“And the police came and they just asked if there were any cameras we had that looked that way and we didn’t,” said neighbor Ashley Coriale. “That’s all I know and the police wouldn’t confirm or deny anything with me.”

Details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

