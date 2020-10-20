New York State Police looking for man who tried to lure children into his vehicle

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking for a man who tried to lure Amish children into his vehicle.

A white, heavyset, older man allegedly approached an Amish buggy in the area of Dublin Road in the Town of Junius, and offered to give the children a ride.

The man was driving an older model dark Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. He left the scene when he realized an adult was with the children.

Anyone with information should call the New York State Police at (315) 539-9238.