New York State Police looking for man who tried to lure children into his vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Seneca County_1518030029130.jpg.jpg

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are looking for a man who tried to lure Amish children into his vehicle.

A white, heavyset, older man allegedly approached an Amish buggy in the area of Dublin Road in the Town of Junius, and offered to give the children a ride.

The man was driving an older model dark Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. He left the scene when he realized an adult was with the children.

Anyone with information should call the New York State Police at (315) 539-9238.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected