New York State Police offering car seat safety checks

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are making sure your kids are riding safely this summer by offering free car seat safety checks on Monday.

State Police are hosting the event at their headquarters at 261 Genesee Street in the Town of Oneida from 4 to 8 p.m.

Child safety seat techs will be there to help parents install car seats and answer any questions. This is by appointment only, so if you want to book one, call (315) 366-6035.