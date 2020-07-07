New York State Police recognize former Senior Investigator’s 95th birthday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — State Police drove by to recognize retired Senior Investigator Ray Salvie on his 95th birthday.

Ray spent 25 years with the State Police, serving from 1954 to 1979.

He is the last living state trooper who is also a survivor of Iwo Jima.

He served as a sergeant with the United States Marines during World War II.

A big happy birthday to Sergeant Ray Salvie from everyone at NewsChannel 9!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected