New York State Police recognize former Senior Investigator’s 95th birthday

(WSYR-TV) — State Police drove by to recognize retired Senior Investigator Ray Salvie on his 95th birthday.
Ray spent 25 years with the State Police, serving from 1954 to 1979.
He is the last living state trooper who is also a survivor of Iwo Jima.
He served as a sergeant with the United States Marines during World War II.
A big happy birthday to Sergeant Ray Salvie from everyone at NewsChannel 9!
