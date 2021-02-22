New York State Police: At least 20 animals dead after barn fire in Lysander

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, at least 20 animals are dead after a fire at Purpose Farm on Monday.

Purpose Farms is located at 1454 West Genesee Rd. in Lysander. New York State Police said it looks as though it was a faulty heater element that caused the fire.

The farm is a non-profit that rescues animals and lets children who need animal therapy come to the farm for free.

Animals that are on the farm include donkeys, birds, pigs, goats and alpacas.

As of 9:10 p.m., the family has a generator, but are still accepting donations.

If you would like to donate to the Purpose Farm, read below:

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.