New York State Police to investigate Watertown Pride flag removal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking New York State Police to investigate after a Watertown man removed a Pride flag from a city flag pole.

According to WWNY, Donnie Lee Barrigar posted video online of himself lowering the flag and stuffing it into a dropbox outside City Hall.

This happened just hours after the flag raising ceremony, which was attended by Watertown’s mayor, city council members and LGBTQ supporters.

The flag was retrieved and raised again later on.

On Monday, Cuomo spoke out on the incident and said Barrigar must be held accountable, adding “These hateful acts of division have no place in our state and we will not allow a bigot to bully the Watertown community with impunity.”

It is not the first incident Barrigar has been involved in. Last year, he posted on Facebook praying for a mass shooting during an LGBTQ celebration in the city.