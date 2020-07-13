New York state releases guidance on reopening schools in new 28-page document

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Education released detailed guidance on the process of reopening schools Monday morning.

The 28-page document covers a range of topics, including:

Communication/Family & Community

Engagement

Health and Safety

Facilities

Child Nutrition

Transportation

Social Emotional Well-Being

School Schedules

Budget and Fiscal Matters

Attendance and Chronic Absenteeism

Technology and Connectivity

Teaching and Learning

Special Education

Bilingual Education and

World Languages

Staffing

School districts across New York are to submit their specific reopening plans to the state government by the end of July. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the state would make a “universal decision” in the first week of August about the prospect of schools reopening for the fall.

However, according to the guidance, “New York is a large and diverse state – so there will be no ‘one size fits all’ model for reopening our schools.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said to expect social distancing and masks to be part of the guidelines.

“We also have to take into consideration the age of the children,” said Hochul. “I’m sure it won’t be difficult to get high school students to wear their masks. Preschool and kindergartners, that’s another story. We are sensitive to that.”

