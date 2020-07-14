New York State releases master guidance for K-12 schools looking to reopen in fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After releasing a framework for success Monday morning, New York State released Master Guidance for K-12 schools to return to the classroom this fall.

School districts must affirm, just like businesses, to the guidance released in this document as well as submit their own plans to the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) and the New York State Education Department (NYSED), using the released guidelines as a minimum standard.

Plans must also include, at a minimum:

How schools plan to reopen school facilities for in-person instruction,

How schools will monitor health conditions,

How schools can work to contain the potential transmission of COVID-19, and

How schools will close facilities and in-person instruction, if necessary.

The core safety principles outlined in the guidance include:

A responsible party for developing a plan and adhering to the plan. This could be superintendents or any other designated person or group for the school district.

for developing a plan and adhering to the plan. This could be superintendents or any other designated person or group for the school district. Face coverings & PPE are suggested for everyone to wear at all times, however, the guidance says it is required for face coverings to be worn when social distancing is not possible. Students will be allowed to remove face coverings for meals, during instruction, and for short breaks as long as they continue to maintain distance.

are suggested for everyone to wear at all times, however, the guidance says it is required for face coverings to be worn when social distancing is not possible. Students will be allowed to remove face coverings for meals, during instruction, and for short breaks as long as they continue to maintain distance. Social distancing , 6 feet in all directions or physical barriers, will be required.

, 6 feet in all directions or physical barriers, will be required. Consider using additional space. School districts are encouraged to consider using additional or alternative spaces for instructional space. This could include school grounds, outdoor space, municipal buildings, or community centers.

School districts are encouraged to consider using additional or alternative spaces for instructional space. This could include school grounds, outdoor space, municipal buildings, or community centers. In-person instruction should be prioritized. School districts will need to plan for every possible scenario this year. New York State is asking school districts to prioritize their efforts to return all students to in-person instruction. However, school districts should have plans for a phased-in approach or hybrid of in-person and remote learning as well.

should be prioritized. School districts will need to plan for every possible scenario this year. New York State is asking school districts to prioritize their efforts to return all students to in-person instruction. However, school districts should have plans for a phased-in approach or hybrid of in-person and remote learning as well. Cohorts will help to limit exposure. New York State is asking school districts to use cohorts, particularly for younger students, as much as possible. Cohorts are pre-assigned groups of students that will mingle with each other but be limited in their exposure to students outside of their cohort.

New York State is asking school districts to use cohorts, particularly for younger students, as much as possible. Cohorts are pre-assigned groups of students that will mingle with each other but be limited in their exposure to students outside of their cohort. Health screenings , including temperature checks, should be given to students, faculty, and staff. Anyone entering the building, including contractors, vendors, and visitors will also be subject to health screenings. The guidance states that temperatures should be checked daily and anyone with a temperature higher than 100°F should be denied entry or sent to a dedicated area where they can wait to be picked up and sent home.

, including temperature checks, should be given to students, faculty, and staff. Anyone entering the building, including contractors, vendors, and visitors will also be subject to health screenings. The guidance states that temperatures should be checked daily and anyone with a temperature higher than 100°F should be denied entry or sent to a dedicated area where they can wait to be picked up and sent home. Transportation. Protocols and procedures for transportation will need to be consistent with the state’s public transit guidance. The State suggests allowing parents/legal guardians to drop off or walk students to school when possible in order to reduce density on buses.

Protocols and procedures for transportation will need to be consistent with the state’s public transit guidance. The State suggests allowing parents/legal guardians to drop off or walk students to school when possible in order to reduce density on buses. Food services . Schools must continue to provide breakfast and/or lunch to students. While on-site social distancing must be maintained. Students won’t need to wear face coverings when seated and eating. Alternate areas or staggered meal periods, as well as, cleaning and disinfecting between students is recommended.

. Schools must continue to provide breakfast and/or lunch to students. While on-site social distancing must be maintained. Students won’t need to wear face coverings when seated and eating. Alternate areas or staggered meal periods, as well as, cleaning and disinfecting between students is recommended. Ventilation should be increased as much as possible with fresh, outdoor air. This includes opening windows and doors.

should be increased as much as possible with fresh, outdoor air. This includes opening windows and doors. Hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection guidelines set by the NYS DOH and Centers for Disease Control should be adhered to and promoted. Students, faculty, and staff should be cleaning and disinfecting their areas. The responsible party is expected to maintain logs that include the date, time, and scope of cleaning and disinfecting.

guidelines set by the NYS DOH and Centers for Disease Control should be adhered to and promoted. Students, faculty, and staff should be cleaning and disinfecting their areas. The responsible party is expected to maintain logs that include the date, time, and scope of cleaning and disinfecting. Contact tracing is important to maintaining the spread of COVID-19. School districts must develop and maintain plans to support their local health departments in tracing all contacts while maintaining confidentiality.

is important to maintaining the spread of COVID-19. School districts must develop and maintain plans to support their local health departments in tracing all contacts while maintaining confidentiality. School districts need to outline the requirements needed for an individual’s return after testing positive for COVID-19. In order for a person to return to the school environment after a positive test guidance states, at a minimum, they’ll need documentation from a healthcare provider following an evaluation, a negative COVID-19 test result, and the person must be symptom-free and released from isolation. Districts can consult the NYS DOH’s guidance on allowing employees to return to work after being infected for further guidance.

The guidance continues to outline, with greater detail, requirements schools must have to reopen. You can view the full document by clicking here.