NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As the calendar turned from July to August, and summer continues, New York State is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, as well as COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The latest data released by the New York State Department of Health (DOH) shows this past week, starting August 2, had a 22% increase in COVID-related hospitalizations and a 55% percent increase in reported cases compared to the previous week.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said regarding the spike, “As we once again see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the State, I urge all New Yorkers to remember COVID is a treatable disease. COVID tests are easy to use as well as highly accurate. If you test positive, speak with a health care provider about treatment, which can prevent hospitalization and death.”

There are still currently no concerns with hospital bed capacity, according to the DOH.

The DOH encourages all those who think they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to take a test. At-home tests can be found at local pharmacies.