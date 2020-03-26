Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

New York state senator proposes delaying rent payments 3 months

Local News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

An aging property with a “For Rent” sign. (Rick Roberson / Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WROC) — State Sen. Michael Gianiris, the Democratic Deputy Senate Majority Leader who represents part of Queens, introduced a bill postponing rent payments for 90 days.

Senate Bill S8125 would suspend rent for certain tenants as a response to COVID-19.

The bill is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee, about twenty additional state senators have co-sponsored the bill—including Capital Region representatives —and there is also a version of the bill in the Assembly.

“Suspends all rent payments for certain residential tenants and small business commercial tenants if such tenant has lost employment or was forced to close their place of business and certain mortgage payments for landlords of such tenants in the state for ninety days following the effective date of this act in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).”

Senate Bill S8125

Last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo listed measures enacted for financial relief amid the pandemic, including:

  • 90-day mortgage relief
  • Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardship
  • No negative reporting to credit bureaus
  • Grace period for loan modifications
  • No late payment fees or online payment fees
  • Postponing or suspending foreclosures
  • Waive fees for overdrafts, ATMs, and credit cards

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected