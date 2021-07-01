New York State suspends construction projects for holiday weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The state is suspending road and bridge construction during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

This goes into effect on Friday morning at 6 a.m. and continues until Tuesday, July 6.

“This holiday weekend, we are temporarily suspending construction to minimize delays and help motorists get to their holiday destinations safely and efficiently. However, emergency and roadside workers will still be on the road, so it’s crucial motorists remain alert, slow down, and move over when they see flashing lights. We want every New Yorker to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.” New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll

Governor Andrew Cuomo says this should help make travel a little easier, and lessen congestion.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, New Yorkers are eager to celebrate Independence Day and travel to their holiday destination, but even in our new normal, basic road safety practices and laws still apply,” Cuomo said. “I urge all motorists to move over for emergency or maintenance vehicles on the roads, remain alert and drive sober so that we can all be safe and happy as we celebrate.”

However, drivers should know there could still be emergency repair work.