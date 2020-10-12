New York State to begin enforcing plastic bag ban on Oct. 19

(WSYR-TV) — New York State is now one week away from putting the plastic bag ban back in place.
It was supposed to happen already, but the date kept getting pushed back.
The DEC will enforce against single-use plastic bags starting on Oct. 19.
They are encouraging New Yorkers to bring their own bags that are clean. The ban first took effect in March, but it was not initially enforced due to a lawsuit agreement.
