New York State to delay fining retailers who violate plastic bag ban until April 1

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State will wait to assess fines against retailers who violate the ban on single-use plastic bags until April 1.

Although the ban on handing out single-use, thin plastic bags officially started on Sunday, a lawsuit has convinced the Department of Environmental Conservation to hold off on imposing penalties.

The lawsuit, filed by a bag manufacturer and convenience store owners, argues that the ban is unconstitutional. The department agreed to delay enforcement as it fights the suit in Albany County Supreme Court.

Once in effect, the ban has vendors facing $250 to $500 in fines for using plastic bags.

