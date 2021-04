ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State will provide a new, separate allocation of 35,000 vaccines to address the college student population at SUNY schools and private colleges.

The initial allocation will include 21,000 vaccines to be administered to SUNY students and 14,000 to private colleges.

The vaccines will be administered to residential and non-commuter students who are leaving for the summer.