New York State Trooper entrance exam postponed due to COVID-19

(WETM) – The New York State Police announced Thursday that the Trooper entrance exam that was scheduled to be held this October has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for the exam will be suspended until a new date is announced. Those who have already signed up will have their applications canceled and will be issued a refund. They will need to reapply once the exam is rescheduled.
A new exam date will be announced when appropriate here on our online newsroom, and at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- US shelves detailed guide to reopening country
- Homer man facing DWI charges after crashing his car
- City of Syracuse adds drop box payment option for taxes, water bills, and parking tickets
- Trump administration approves food benefits for families with children out of school
- Nurse working in Syracuse COVID unit shares experiences from National Nurses Day
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App