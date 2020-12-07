New York State trooper saves choking infant in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As a Liverpool grandmother gets ready to celebrate her granddaughter’s first birthday, she wants to call attention to some terrifying moments that happened back in January.

Sherry Mason treasures every moment with her granddaughter, Aurora, and believes she has trooper Andrew Skerpon to thank for his actions on Jan. 17 that saved Aurora.

That night he answered a call for an unconscious infant who was possibly choking.

“I saw her arms going crazy, which was out of the normal, and I said, ‘What’s wrong with that baby?” said Sherry.

Aurora was choking and they couldn’t get her to breathe. They called 911 and Sherry’s daughter and sister stayed with Aurora. Sherry rushed next door to her neighbor, who is an occupational therapist.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s going to die, and we’re not going to save her, we’re not going to get help in time,'” said Sherry.

Thankfully, help arrived in less than a minute.

“She was kind of turning purple in the face,” Skerpon recalls. “She was conscious, but wasn’t breathing. Kind of the worse case scenario to walk into.”

Skerpon remained laser-focused in that moment and trusted his training.

“I kind of placed her on my knee, tilted her forward and administered back slaps… The neighbor I spoke about was helping to clear her airways through the whole process,” said Skerpon.

The three to four minutes felt like eternity, but finally, Aurora’s cries brought tears of joy.

“She sat up and it’s funny, he wouldn’t let go of my finger for the longest time. It was the cutest thing,” Skerpon remembers.

He sat there with her and held her and comforted her and she felt safe in his arms. And that really meant something, the compassion he showed. Aurora’s grandmother Sherry Mason

And as Aurora gets ready to turn a year old and steady those wobbly steps, Sherry says it is the right time to say this:

“Thank you to him. We have this year with her. I just want to thank him for his kindness, most of all his promptness, because if he hadn’t gotten here when he did, I don’t know where we would be today.”

The family will forever remain grateful to Skerpon, who they consider a life-saver and a hero. This story could have been turned into a tragedy had it not been for him.

New York State Police commended Skerpon, who is a five-year veteran stationed in Lysander. Aurora will celebrate her first birthday on Sunday, Dec. 13.