New York State troopers find cocaine in Lucky Charms boxes during Thruway stop

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(New York State Police)

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State troopers found cocaine in a Lucky Charms box during a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Verona.

State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Oct. 24 around 1:45 a.m. During the stop they found around five pounds of cocaine stuffed in two cereal boxes.

(New York State Police)

The driver, 23-year-old Jahn Rentas of Worcester, Massachusetts, has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was sent to the Oneida County Jail for arraignment.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected