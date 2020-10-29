VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State troopers found cocaine in a Lucky Charms box during a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Verona.
State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Oct. 24 around 1:45 a.m. During the stop they found around five pounds of cocaine stuffed in two cereal boxes.
The driver, 23-year-old Jahn Rentas of Worcester, Massachusetts, has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was sent to the Oneida County Jail for arraignment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New York State troopers find cocaine in Lucky Charms boxes during Thruway stop
- Vehicle fire prompts closure of part of I-81 South
- WATCH: Rain moves back into CNY Thursday followed by some snow
- Less than a week: Key dates as we approach Election Day
- Data Chart: Nearly 25% of registered voters in Onondaga Co. have voted already
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App