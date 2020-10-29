New York State troopers find cocaine in Lucky Charms boxes during Thruway stop

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State troopers found cocaine in a Lucky Charms box during a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Verona.

State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Oct. 24 around 1:45 a.m. During the stop they found around five pounds of cocaine stuffed in two cereal boxes.

(New York State Police)

The driver, 23-year-old Jahn Rentas of Worcester, Massachusetts, has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was sent to the Oneida County Jail for arraignment.